Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

