Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,774 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98,362 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 547.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWN opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

