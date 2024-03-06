Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,443 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

