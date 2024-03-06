Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 628 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.8 %

Ubiquiti stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

