Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.94. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

