Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Midland States Bancorp worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $522.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

