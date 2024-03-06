Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $131,357.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,659 shares of company stock worth $2,113,842 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

