Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.