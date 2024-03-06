Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $405.42 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.