Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $768.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

