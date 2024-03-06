Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Veritex worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veritex alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.