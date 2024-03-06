Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.