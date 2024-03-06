Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 246.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

