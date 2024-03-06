Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $553,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Shore Bancshares worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Jones purchased 8,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,553.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,543 shares of company stock valued at $204,553 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHBI. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

