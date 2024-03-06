Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $554,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 73,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 31.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000 over the last three months. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

