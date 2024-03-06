Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $566,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

