Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $568,000 Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

