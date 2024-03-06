Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $588,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Shares of GT opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

