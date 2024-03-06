Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NVCR stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

