Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

