Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.