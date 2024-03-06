Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $633,000 Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,568,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 202,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

WSFS opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.