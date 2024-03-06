Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of First Community Bankshares worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.51. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

