Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,877 shares of company stock worth $19,866,826. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.86. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

