Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Kelly Services worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 974.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,498 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $4,995,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $5,531,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

KELYA opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

