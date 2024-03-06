Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Thryv worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 52,134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 241,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thryv by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday.

Thryv stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

