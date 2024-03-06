Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after buying an additional 907,374 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 790,233 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCSG stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $932.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

