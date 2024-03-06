Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE:INT – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

