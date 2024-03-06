Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $635,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.80. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,003 shares of company stock worth $1,037,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

