Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,469,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $419,746 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USNA opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $902.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

