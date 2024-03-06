Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 38,729 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

