Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 61,969 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 178.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,783 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in ADT by 824.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 1.2 %

ADT stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.