Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 267.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after buying an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,899 shares of company stock worth $8,748,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Down 5.0 %

INTA stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

