Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

