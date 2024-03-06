Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $76,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

