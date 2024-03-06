Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Ennis worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 6.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ennis by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

