Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 60,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.21. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.