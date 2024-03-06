Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $84.59.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock worth $3,623,809. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

