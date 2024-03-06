Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veris Residential by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Veris Residential by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Price Performance

VRE stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

About Veris Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.07%.

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.