Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

