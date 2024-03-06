Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 804 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

ASTE opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

