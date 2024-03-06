Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,715 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of PTCT opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

