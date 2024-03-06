Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $626,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after buying an additional 69,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

PRGS stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.