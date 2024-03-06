Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 300,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

