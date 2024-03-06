Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,428,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 204,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 237,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

