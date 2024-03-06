Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $120,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,139.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $891,315. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

