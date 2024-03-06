Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Zillow Group by 158.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

