Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Up 11.7%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 40,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 11.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.