Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Hunting Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

