i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Holdings Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of i3 Verticals worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,807,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

